Fill Your Cup, Sis! The Self-Care Soiree
The holiday season is here, and with that comes some holiday-induced stress. Take a moment for yourself at In Sisterhood, We Brunch's last brunch of the year -- a moment to fill your cup and recharge.
Saint Paul Event Center 400 Wabasha St. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
In Sisterhood, We Brunch is returning for the last brunch of the year with tasty food, brunch-inspired cocktails, tunes spun by DJ Miss Britt, and a dynamic panel to offer some much-needed self-care tips for the holiday season. ISWB is about community and providing a space for the Twin Cities community to come together and recharge -- what better way to do that than with a mimosa in hand?