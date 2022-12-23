A Festivus for the Rest of Us!

Fair State Brewing's annual Festivus is back with an evening an evening that forgets about holiday cheer and focuses on the complaining we (try not) to do during the holidays. Let's be honest – buying gifts and seeing family can be a little... Draining. Get on stage and deliver your grievances in front of a panel of judges for the chance to win prizes, try out Fair State's new Vestivus Hazy IPA or Chill State beer, and be sure to register for the event before December 23 for a complimentary beer.