This year marks the 10th annual Festival de las Calaveras: Twin Cities Latinx Music and Arts Festival. Organized by Tlalnepantla Arts and in collaboration with CLUES and (Neo)Muralismos de MN, the festival celebrates ancestral remembrance through Latinx artistic expression centered Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Dance to live music, enjoy spoken word, art activities and more. The festival kicks off with a concert on November 5. Squirrel Haus Arts will host art exhibition exploring contemporary and traditional elements relating to Dia de los Muertos and social justice issues that affect the Latinx community showing from November 6-13. There will be a closing celebration on November 12.

A reminder that Día de los Muertos is a traditional and contemporary indigenous Mexican celebration and organizers have kindly asked to leave the Halloween costumes at home.