Feline Fest 2022

The Cafe Meow's Summer Fundraiser

The Cafe Meow 2323 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Feline Fest is the first of two of Cafe Meow's annual fundraisers. The event helps raise money for No Kitten Left Behind and Here To The Rescue all weekend long.

50% of all House and Summer specialty drinks purchased will be donated, there will be other donation options available plus a chance to spend time with kitties. Stop by for a furry day for fun and leave feeling good knowing that you've helped raise money for local rescue efforts. 

Info

