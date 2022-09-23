The wait is finally over! Fashionopolis is back — bigger and better than ever at the new Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis! Creative expression and artistry come together in a night that celebrates the senses. Fashion meets food, cocktails, art, and music in a glamorous new setting. Pre-fashion show experience begins at 6pm throughout the second floor, while overlooking expansive views of downtown.

The schedule for the evening and parking information will be published in early September. Stay tuned for details!