Family Day Out: Halloween Edition
Park Square Theatre 20 W. 7th Pl., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
In a partnership with Park Square Theatre, SteppingStone Theatre will be a part of a series of events to keep audiences of all ages engaged throughout the fall. For a Halloween celebration, they are offering a Family Day Out on West 7th Plaza near the Park Square Theatre. Activities will include pumpkin decorating, costumes, and a pick-up opera performed by Mixed Precipitation. Spots can be reserved online and tickets are pay as you're able.