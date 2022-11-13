Family Day at Mia
The second Sunday of every month marks Family day at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Every second Sunday of the month, Mia opens its doors to families of all shapes and sizes for a day of art fun. Stacked with tons of family-friendly events, art activities, live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, and family tours, Family Day at the Mia offers a little fun for everyone. This is a free event.