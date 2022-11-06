Fall Yoga with Minnesota Orchestra Musicians

The downward facing dog meets some of Minnesota's most famous classically trained musicians at this fall event.

Tickets are available here

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Stretch physically and relax mentally with a little yoga and a little music. The Minnesota Orchestra's fall yoga series concludes on November 6 with yoga taught from a local instructor and music played by an individual musician or duo from the Minnesota Orchestra. This event is open to all ages 15 and up.

