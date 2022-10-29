Fall Forward Festival

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts announced the schedule for its first-ever Fall Forward Festival. The new, annual festival features shared evening performances over the four weekends of October 29-30, November 5-6, November 12-13, and November 19-20, 2022 on the Goodale Theater Stage. In-person, single tickets for each weekend of the festival are $30 (fees included), while livestream single tickets are Pay As You Are. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at (612) 206-3600 or online at thecowlescenter.org.

