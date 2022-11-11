Fab Four -- Ultimate Tribute Tour

Simply put, if you are a Beatles fan and want to see what is considered the best Beatles tribute band, you're going to want to grab tickets to the Fab Four. With note-for-note renditions of some of the Beatles most famous tunes including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude,” the Fab Four will make you think you're seeing the real thing. Tickets range from $40-60.