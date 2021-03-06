Extraordinary Women at the Minnesota History Center

Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

The Minnesota History Center is celebrating 'Extraordinary Women' this spring in their new exhibit. Highlighting female fighters for equal rights through political activism, education, and social justice work. Featured women include Nellie Francis, Ruth Tanbara, Claire O'Connor, and Pat Bellanger. Developed in a partnership with the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, the exhibit will open this March.

Info

Minnesota History Center Store
Museums And Galleries
651-259-3000
