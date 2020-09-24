Exhibit: "American Still Life"

to

Landmark Center 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

The exhibit "American Still Life," featuring artist Mark Granlund, features the artist's American interpretation of well-known and loved still life artworks. Granlund references and appropriates famous works of artists like Cezanne, and recontextualizes them in an American setting. To visit this exhibition, make a (free) advance reservation on the Landmark Center's website. Gallery viewing is available Wed-Fri 11am; 1pm; 3pm and Sun 12pm and 2pm.

Info

Landmark Center 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Art, Museums And Galleries
to
Google Calendar - Exhibit: "American Still Life" - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exhibit: "American Still Life" - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exhibit: "American Still Life" - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exhibit: "American Still Life" - 2020-09-24 00:00:00 ical