With this new frightening and controversial rise of AI, the Trylon Cinema is holding a special showing of Alex Garland's Ex Machina (2014) starring Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander.

With inspirations from Shakespeare's The Tempest and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, the film explores the Turing test, what it means to be human, and how our technological hubris can be our downfall.