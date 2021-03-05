Sound Unseen is streaming Simon Sheridan's documentary Everything – The Real Thing Story on British soul group The Real Thing. The film follows the rise of the group in the 1970s as they broke through the UK music industry, becoming the first all-black group to top the charts during a time when racism was rampant and incited by right-wing neo-Nazi groups in the country. Tickets are $12 and the film is available to stream through March 11.