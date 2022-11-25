Opening on Black Friday of this year, the European Christmas Market at the Union Depot is the most authentic traditional holiday market of its kind in Minnesota. This unique shopping experience is a free public event based on the open-air Christkindl Markets that pop up in E. European countries during the advent season. Shop handmade European crafts or unique gifts from local vendors, drink Gluhwein, and taste European inspired delicacies this winter season.

The market runs Friday 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.