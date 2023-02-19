"Change is Gonna Come" Concert Series
Saint Joan of Arc 4537 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Saint Joan of Arc is celebrating Black History Month with a multimedia storytelling event entitled “Change is Gonna Come.” Performers include T Mychael Rambo, Thomasina Petrus, Julius Collins, Charmin Michelle, the SJA Choir and more. Through performances, film, photography, and storytelling, the event explores the legacy of the Saint Joan of Arc community. Tickets are $10 for students and $30 for adults.