Erin and Jay Cabaret's Naughty and Nice Holiday Extravaganza

Back by popular demand, Erin and Jay Cabaret are returning to the Twin Cities for a holiday event not to be missed. (Sing-alongs, snowflakes, and booze. Need we say more?)

Tickets are available here

Crooners Lounge and Supper Club 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55432

In the need of some adult-time holiday fun? Erin and Jay Cabaret, the dynamic singing-laughing-jokester performance group who have been on stage together for the past 20 years, are heading to Crooners Lounge for a night of holiday cheer. Sing-alongs, horrible holiday jokes, and drinks that make up for the jokes being bad. We'll see you there!

Info

