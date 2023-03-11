Emily Gray Koehler's Buy it or Burn it

Thorp Building 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Emily Gray Koehler is a local printmaker, who has gained a following in the twin cities. After years of consistently printmaking she's hosting a portfolio purge. This means that she's selling and burning the work she's made over the years. Don't worry, it's not as horrific as it may seem. The nature of printmaking means lots of multiples and mistakes, which makes a lot of excess work. Lucky for us, that means original pieces of art for $10-$50. Head to the Thorp building for a little art and catharsis this weekend. 

