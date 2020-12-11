Elf and Christmas Vacation at the Champlin Pop-Up Drive-In

With theaters closed to the public, Mann Theaters has opened a drive-in experience in the parking lot of their Champlin location for holiday movie-goers. Pack up the family and bring mugs of cocoa for these screenings of Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults and pay-at-the-door.