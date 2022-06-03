Edina Art Fair 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edina Art Fair will return to the streets of 50th and France in Edina for its 55th year this June. This festival is ranked as the best Fine Arts Fair in Minnesota and one of the top 50 art festivals in the nation. An estimated 250,000–300,000 people will attend the event to see work created by artists from the United States and Canada. Artist applications are now open, too. 

