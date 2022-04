How does it work? It’s simple. All you have to do is bring clothing that you hardly wore–or never wore–that remains in good condition to Braemar Arena - Backyard Rink (7501 Ikola Way, Edina.) Then, shop around. Leftover clothes will be donated through MN DAV at the end of this event.

This event is free with no registration required, and it is open to everyone–whether you are just donating, just shopping, or both.