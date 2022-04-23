The Minneapolis Parks & Rec Board announced the annual Earth Day Cleanup— DIY style.

Head to a nearby park or trail and pick up trash you see, while getting fresh air and exercise! You can also choose one of the listed Earth Day sites on their website and pick up trash and leave it on site to be weighed and counted towards the 2022 Earth Day total.

Limited Earth Day supplies can be picked up at various locations around the city at a first-come-first-served basis. It is free to participate and everyone is encouraged to join to help pick up trash in parks, neighborhoods, and watersheds to keep our city clean!