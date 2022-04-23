Extensive Earth Day Celebration

This Earth Day celebration spans over three weekends: Saturday April 23, April 30, and May 7. At each meeting, attendees will plant 60 small native oak trees and 75 oak seedlings. Volunteers will also spread native grass and flower seeds over areas of the park that were once populated by buckthorn.

Spreading seeds is an activity that any one in the family can take part in, but if you plan to help plant trees, please come equipped with gloves, a spade, and a hammer.

At the end of each day, there will be a picnic lunch.

Please RSVP to John Neuitge by Monday April 18 if you would like to participate.