As one of the most iconic '80s bands to come out of the U.K., Duran Duran still performs to large concerts around the world, and will be making a stop in the land of 10,000 lakes on their Future Past Tour. With accompaniment from Bastille and Nile Rogers & CHIC, the show will be taking place at the Grandstand during the Great Minnesotan Get Together. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 16.