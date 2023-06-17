Weisman Art Museum presents DOUG ARGUE: LETTERS TO THE FUTURE, which will be on view through the summer from June 17 – September 10, 2023. Doug Argue emerged onto the Twin Cities art scene in the early 1980s. At the age of twenty-two, he had ﬁlled a studio with sensational, larger than life paintings made on a scale for museums. Their enormous size aside, these gnarly, expressionist images stood apart from current art fashion. In place of the abstract or conceptual art of so many of his contemporaries, Argue’s early imagery featured intensiﬁed personal memories and the louche inhabitants of his imagination.