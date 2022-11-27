Doggie Picture Day
Head to Inbound BrewCo for a family photo with you and your pooch, and be sure to grab a brew while you're hanging out.
to
Inbound BrewCo 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
What better way to celebrate man's best friend than with their own personal picture? Inbound BrewCo is hosting a doggie picture day for all of the Twin Cities glorious pups. And don't worry -- owners are welcomed in the photos, too. Grab a brew and head to one of the North Loop's most popular breweries for an afternoon of pups and beer.