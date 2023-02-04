Doggie Depot

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival's bark-worthy extravaganza is coming to the Union depot for a day for pup lovers and their furry friends.

to

Union Depot 214 4th St. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

Doggie Depot is returning to Saint Paul for a day of all-thing pooch and pup. Morning activities include doga (dog yoga) taught by Studio 9-to-5, plenty of local pet vendors offer goods for humans and their pets, and be sure to stick around for the crowning of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival Canine King & Queen. (Want to see your pooch take home the crown? Be sure to sign them up online by Jan. 11.) 

Info

Union Depot 214 4th St. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
to
Google Calendar - Doggie Depot - 2023-02-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Doggie Depot - 2023-02-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Doggie Depot - 2023-02-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Doggie Depot - 2023-02-04 10:00:00 ical