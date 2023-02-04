Doggie Depot is returning to Saint Paul for a day of all-thing pooch and pup. Morning activities include doga (dog yoga) taught by Studio 9-to-5, plenty of local pet vendors offer goods for humans and their pets, and be sure to stick around for the crowning of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival Canine King & Queen. (Want to see your pooch take home the crown? Be sure to sign them up online by Jan. 11.)