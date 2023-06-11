Dog Race Days

As it turns out, every summer our favorite tail-wagging four-legged friends get their chance to race on Canterbury's race track along with their bigger, neighing pals. From June to August, the track welcomes different dog breeds – from Bulldogs to Weiner Dogs – to race to the finish line in attempts to make it into the "Best In Show" Dog Days Championship in September. You guessed it, all of the winners race each other to be crowned racing champion.