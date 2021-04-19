Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit
to
Minnesota Children's Museum 10 W. 7th St. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
The Children's Museum's Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit is a highly interactive English and Spanish exhibit that will transport kids to the McStuffins Toy Hospital. Through hands-on activities, children can learn about health and wellness in the Nursery, Pet Vet, Emergency and Operating rooms, and more! All visits at the Children's Museum are limited to two hours during COVID and children 2-4 are encouraged to wear a mask.