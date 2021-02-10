Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit - Minnesota Children’s Museum
Minnesota Children's Museum 10 W. 7th St. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Disney Junior’s popular Peabody Award-winning “Doc McStuffins” tells the story of a resourceful six-year-old girl who heals stuffed animals and broken toys out of the playhouse clinic in her backyard. The series has been celebrated for its depiction of good health practices and self-care. The Children's Museum's interactive, bilingual exhibit will bring visitors to the McStuffins Toy Hospital.