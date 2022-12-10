DJ Shannon Blowtorch Prestents: Y2K (That's What I Call the 2000s)

DJ Blowtorch is spinning Icehouse's dance floor back to the days of Jenny On The Block and Hollaback Girl -- that's right folks, the 2000s are coming back. Well, at least for a night. With tunes being spun all night long from all of the genres and artists topping the music charts in the early 2000s, the night is going to be the Y2K party to top 'em all. There is a $10 cover at the door. This is a 21+ event.