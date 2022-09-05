Disney Princess - The Concert

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108

Experience your favorite Disney princess songs performed live by Broadway stars! Disney Princess – The Concert runs approximately two hours with intermission and is recommended for a general audience age 6 and up. In addition, this production strives to create a welcome environment for all, but it should be noted that this theatrical concert experience utilizes Broadway-level sound, theatrical lighting and haze, and larger-than-life LED screens for animated visuals, which may affect those with photo- or audio-sensitivities.

