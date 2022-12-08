Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero
Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other friends from across the Disney Kingdom on an adventure for the whole family.
to
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Disney on Ice brings a new adventure to the Xcel Energy Center -- Find Your Hero. Join some of Disney's most loved characters as they venture into multiple different stories of heroism and adventure. Moana, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Ariel are just a few of the friendly face's you'll see skating across the Xcel Center's stage.