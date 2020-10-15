Virtual Third Thursday: Discovering Book Arts

In connection with their current exhibits Harriet Bart: Artist Books and Works on Paper and A Collector's Odyssey: Books and Prints from the William P. Kosmas Collection, the Minneapolis Institute of Art's Virtual Third Thursday in October will feature the craft of "book arts." Presented by the Minnesota Center for Book Arts and taught by MCBA Lead Teaching Artist Madeline Garcia, this introduction will explain to participants the different skills involved in bookmaking and help them to create an accordion book of their own.