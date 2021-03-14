The Guthrie presents, "Dining With the Ancestors," a one act play about a phone call between a mother and daughter brings more questions than answers after news that another Black life has been lost. Then begins a fervent prayer for guidance, which summons three Black ancestors: civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer; lawyer and Episcopal priest Pauli Murray; and quilter Harriet Powers. The play premieres March 14 at 7 p.m. and streams on demand through March 31. Tickets for the event are free, but registration is required.