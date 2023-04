Dilly Dally Alley is like the sonic version of a warm spring day. Their music has an inherent warmth and joy, which is only bolstered by their queer, femme led energy. They debuted their neo-soul sound at Art-A-Whirl last year, and have been playing ever since. They’ll be joined by Freaque, Rabeca, and Psylo. Doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.