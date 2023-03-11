Diesel Heart at History Theatre

Born and raised in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, the story of Melvin Carter Jr. begins at a time of racial tension in the 1950s and 60s. During this time, Melvin Carter Jr. struggles in school, questions his worth and turns to fighting and trouble in the neighborhood. Inspired by Melvin Carter Jr.’s book, DIESEL HEART, Melvin’s story reminds us that the journey we take to finding our voice is never clean or straightforward.