Walker Design Lab: Tree Time
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Walker Art Center's digital design lab workshop "Tree Time" is inspired by Katie Paterson's Future Library in the museum's Designs for Different Futures exhibition, a project to supply paper through a forest in Norway for books to be published 100 years from now. The online workshop will be led by Karen Lutsky, assistant professor of Landscape Architecture at the University of Minnesota, and will encourage participants to foster a new relationship with a tree.