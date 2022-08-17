Depot Adventures Minneapolis Bar Tour

One-part drinking and one-part drinking, this three hour tour is curated to highlight four of Minneapolis’ best bars.

On the tour you’ll learn the story of each bar, meet the bar’s bartender, and try new drinks. If you can’t make a date work, don’t worry, there is a tour scheduled for every day through the end of the year on Dec. 31. There are two ticket options, general admission covers only the tour ($69) while the premium package includes the tour and 4 drinks ($109).