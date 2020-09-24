Depolarizing America: Polarization and Identities

The Institute for Advanced Study, Northrop, and the University oHonors Program present the 2020-21 Spotlight Series: Polarization and Identities, a series of six events inspired by both the 2020 Presidential Election and the polarization that has appeared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All events will be moderated by John Rash, an editorial writer for the Star Tribune. Depolarizing America features William R. Fry Jr. and Rob Weidenfeld, members of Braver Angels, a citizen organization uniting Americans from different political parties in a working alliance to depolarize America.