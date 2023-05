David Wax Museum has a unique, international sound that’s been described as Mexo-Americana. For fans of Ladysmith Black Mambazo or Paul Simon, this is the concert for you. Plus, they’ll be joined by Neopolitan, an up and coming band out of Minneapolis, that has won hearts with their first EP Yesteryear. Doors at 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of.