Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers

Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer is an America's Got Talent winner and has appeared on shows like "Ellen" and "TODAY". She is accompanied by her puppet friends for an evening of singing and laughter. GRAMMY winning Okee Dokee Brothers will also perform a family friendly show with songs about nature and creativity. The show begins at 4:00p.m. Tickets are $25. 

