Pop-Up Exhibit: Fashioning the Future Student Design Showcase

to

Weisman Art Museum 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455

Beginning April 22, University of Minnesota student designs will be displayed at the Weisman Art Museum. The exhibit, Fashioning the Future, features designs that utilize unconventional materials to address society's wicked problems. Entrance to the exhibit is free. 

Info

Art, Fashion, Museums And Galleries
to
