Dance Around Minnesota

After a three-year pandemic slumber, DanceCo returns to the stage with a series of free, interactive, family-friendly outdoor performances. Meet Paul Bunyan and Babe, and be ready to join the dancers onstage as we learn fun facts about Minnesota in movement and fun! This show will begin with a short kid-focused workshop to move and learn the interactive parts of the show, followed by a 45-minute performance with opportunities to join the dancers onstage!