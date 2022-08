Check out the Dakota County Fair featuring a carnival, car show, demolition derby, and more! The fair runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Building and office hours are below. For information about tickets and pricing visit: https://www.dakotacountyfair.org/p/about/ticket-prices1

Gate Admissions

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Office Hours

Monday - Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Needlecraft, Woods & Hobbies Building and Art Show Buildings

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Commercial Exhibit Buildings

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Horticulture and Foods Building

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

4-H Building

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Livestock Buildings

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dakota City Museum

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dakota Heritage Village

Monday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Carnival Hours

Monday 2:00pm - 11:00pm

Tuesday - Saturday Noon to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Beer Garden Hours

Monday - Saturday Noon to 12:00 a.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.