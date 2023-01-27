Cumar
A fusion of Irish and West African music and dance is shining on The Southern Theater's stage.
The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Cumar – or "confluence" in Irish Gaelic – lights the Southern Theater's stage with a combination of dance and music buried in Irish and West African roots. The group features work from a variety of Twin Cities dancers and musicians. From mastered professionals to young artists carrying their traditions on to a new audience, this performance combines the expressive movement of West Africa and the intricate dance figures of Ireland.