A fusion of Irish and West African music and dance is shining on The Southern Theater's stage.

Tickets are available here

The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

Cumar – or "confluence" in Irish Gaelic – lights the Southern Theater's stage with a combination of dance and music buried in Irish and West African roots. The group features work from a variety of Twin Cities dancers and musicians. From mastered professionals to young artists carrying their traditions on to a new audience, this performance combines the expressive movement of West Africa and the intricate dance figures of Ireland. 

