Northrop presents an artist talk with Ragamala Artistic Directors Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy and Choreographic Associate Ashwini Ramaswamy on arts and cultural leadership for the next generation. The conversation will be moderated by Dean Sri Zaheer of the Carlson School of Management and Alex West Steinman, co-founder of The Coven. The talk will be live-streamed online, with registration required.