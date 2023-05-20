Crush–A–Whirl
Turbo Tim's Anything Automatic 2823 Central Ave. NE , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
As you're wandering through northeast Minneapolis's art craze during Art-A-Whirl, be sure to make a stop at Turbo Tim's. Not only does the auto shop have cats wandering around during normal appointments, but the the shop's annual car crushing fest is returning. Face painting, a magical magician performance, live music, tarot card readings, and their own art show will be taking over the shops paring lot on May 20.