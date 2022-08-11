Couture & Cars
A fashion show to raise funds for Children’s Hospital Minnesota.
Sears Imported Autos Inc. 13500 W Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) is hosting its first annual Couture & cars on Thursday, August 11, 2022, a fashion show to raise funds for Children’s Minnesota. This even is being styled by the incredibly talented, Grant Whittaker, and hosted by our good friends and amazing partners at Sears Imported Autos, Inc. The goal of this event is to raise $60,000!