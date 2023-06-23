Courtney Mattison: Undercurrent
Minnesota Marine Art Museum 800 Riverview Drive, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Artist Courtney Mattison creates intricate, larger-than-life sculptural works depicting climate change in the ocean, and the fragile beauty of sea life. Her sculptures, inspired by coral reefs, depict the delicate beauty found deep under the ocean, and highlights biodiversity impacted by humanity and its actions.
